North Carolina tops more than 500 COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina health officials now say there are 504 cases of coronavirus across the state.

According to NCDHHS, there are still no coronavirus-related deaths in North Carolina.

The jump in new cases can be partially attributed to the increase of tests being completed.

A total of 10,489 tests have been completed.

Number of COVID-19 tests completed in North Carolina

  • March 18: 1,850
  • March 19: 2,505
  • March 20: 3,233
  • March 21: 5,276
  • March 22: 6,438
  • March 23: 8,438
  • March 24: 8,502
  • March 25: 10,498

Johns Hopkins University reports a total of 438,749 coronavirus cases across the globe and 19,675 COVID-19-related deaths.

The university says the U.S. has the third most cases in the world with 55,243.

China has 81,661 while Italy has 69,176.

