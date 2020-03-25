North Carolina tops more than 500 COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina health officials now say there are 504 cases of coronavirus across the state.

According to NCDHHS, there are still no coronavirus-related deaths in North Carolina.

The jump in new cases can be partially attributed to the increase of tests being completed.

A total of 10,489 tests have been completed.

Number of COVID-19 tests completed in North Carolina March 18 : 1,850

: 1,850 March 19 : 2,505

: 2,505 March 20 : 3,233

: 3,233 March 21 : 5,276

: 5,276 March 22 : 6,438

: 6,438 March 23 : 8,438

: 8,438 March 24 : 8,502

: 8,502 March 25: 10,498

Johns Hopkins University reports a total of 438,749 coronavirus cases across the globe and 19,675 COVID-19-related deaths.

The university says the U.S. has the third most cases in the world with 55,243.

China has 81,661 while Italy has 69,176.