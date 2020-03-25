North Carolina tops more than 500 COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina health officials now say there are 504 cases of coronavirus across the state.
According to NCDHHS, there are still no coronavirus-related deaths in North Carolina.
The jump in new cases can be partially attributed to the increase of tests being completed.
A total of 10,489 tests have been completed.
Number of COVID-19 tests completed in North Carolina
- March 18: 1,850
- March 19: 2,505
- March 20: 3,233
- March 21: 5,276
- March 22: 6,438
- March 23: 8,438
- March 24: 8,502
- March 25: 10,498
Johns Hopkins University reports a total of 438,749 coronavirus cases across the globe and 19,675 COVID-19-related deaths.
The university says the U.S. has the third most cases in the world with 55,243.
China has 81,661 while Italy has 69,176.