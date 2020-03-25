North Carolina’s largest county issues stay-at-home order

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Leaders of North Carolina’s largest county have approved a “stay-at-home” order for residents in and around Charlotte as the number of cases of the new coronavirus there have taken off.

Starting Thursday people in Mecklenburg County largely must stay in their homes except for going to grocery and drug stores, making medical appointments and exercising.

Restaurant takeout and delivery can continue. Those whose employment is deemed essential can keep going to work.

Mecklenburg’s decision contrasts with North Carolina government, which has required incremental expanded business closings and tightened assembly limitations. State health officials now count roughly 400 COVID-19 cases.