Police: Man points gun at women in masks, feared coronavirus

ATLANTA (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) — Authorities say a Georgia man who feared getting the coronavirus pointed a gun at two women wearing medical masks and gloves in a post office.

Police say the suspect confronted a woman and her adult granddaughter in a building north of Atlanta on Sunday. He was identified by news outlets as 75-year-old Harvey Joel Taratoot.

The victims told police Taratoot pulled out his handgun and yelled at them to get back after they entered the post office.

Taratoot peacefully surrendered to police while armed at his house. He was arrested on a charge of pointing a pistol at another and was later released on bail.