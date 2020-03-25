Report: Navy ships need $400K ‘flushes’ to unclog toilets

NORFOLK, VA (The Virginian-Pilot) — A U.S. Government Accountability Office report has found that repeatedly clogged toilets on two Virginia-based Navy aircraft carriers could require treatments that cost $400,000 each to clear the pipes.

An accountability office employee told The Virginian-Pilot the pipes on the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS George H.W. Bush turned out to be too narrow to handle the volume of sailors flushing toilets at the same time.

A report by the accountability office says the sewage systems could now require acid flushes that cost $400,000 each to fix the blockages.

Navy officials said they didn’t know how many times the treatments would be needed.