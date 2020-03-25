Salons and gyms see influx of customers on their last day open for 30 days

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper announced on Monday all salons, spas, and gyms must close by Wednesday at 5pm.

“As soon as the Governor put it on TV that the shops were gonna be closed it was just boom, boom, boom, one right after the other. The rest of the day it stayed that way,” owner of Tad’s Barber Shop Tad Thomas said. “And then we opened up the following morning at 6:30 and at 6:15 there was 15 people standing outside the door.”

Governor Cooper’s announcement caused a jump in business for Tad’s Barber Shop.

“All of a sudden they’re afraid to come out, then as soon as he says that then they’re coming out. They’re like ‘oh my God my barber shop’s closing!’ so they try to get out here,” Thomas said. “But we’re just thankful they came in.”

Thomas says he is always thankful for the community’s support, but especially in the past few days. He looks forward to getting everyone freshened up when he can reopen.

“There’s going to be some people looking like they just came out of their caves,” he laughed. “We have people that come in weekly for haircuts. So if we’re gone 4, 5, 6 weeks who knows what they’ll look like then.”

Another business seeing its last clients is TF-Fitness and Nutrition, where many athletes work out on a daily basis.

Owner Skip Lennon says the uncertainty is scary.

“I think a lot of small businesses are being hit. We just don’t know. We don’t know if we’re going to be shut down a couple weeks, a couple months,” he said.

He says Wednesday was very busy compared to the last few days.

“I think a lot of people are trying to get the last one in and I think it’s a scary thing for a lot of people, the unknown,” Lennon said. “How long things are going to be shut down, how long until they can get back into the gym, and how long until they can get back into their normal routine.”

A routine one body builder sticks to strictly ahead of a competition.

“That’s the daily routine so now I don’t really know what we’re gonna do,” Ailie Bednarz said.

Bednarz says this is her stress reliever and without it she’s a little lost.

“This is our therapy. This is our place to go when we’re having a bad day, stressful day,” she said. “It’s part of our everyday routine so we’re all just getting uprooted from that. I don’t really know what my life is going to be like without 2 to 3 hours in here a day.”