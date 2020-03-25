Shallotte restaurant, church to serve hundreds of free meals

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Purple Onion Café/ART Catering & Events, with the support of private community donors and Highest Praise Church, is offering hot meals for those in need among the COVID-19 crisis.

For the next three Wednesdays (March 25, April 1, April 8) from 4-6 p.m., Highest Praise Church and the Purple Onion Café Staff will safely distribute packaged hot meals for the first 300 individuals in need.

Distribution will take place in the parking lot of Highest Praise Church located at 19 Red Bug Road SW, Shallotte, along US-17 North.

“We are proud to be a part of a small-town where we can all do our part to help one another. If we come together as a community, we can get through this together!” Terry Bland, Owner of the Purple Onion Café and ART Catering & Events.

Distribution will be handled drive-thru style to keep in accordance with the current restaurant safety guidelines. A maximum of four boxes per car will be handed out.

Due to the demand of meals, we cannot “hold meals” until arrival.

Meals are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from 4:00-6:00pm in the Highest Praise Parking Lot.

The public is encouraged to carefully pull through the designated area and abide by the flow of traffic for efficiency and safety reasons. The Shallotte Police Department will be on-site to direct traffic and ensure public safety for this outreach.

“Today is an opportunity to see lives changed through the goodness of God displayed by His people. His love and provision knows no end and neither should our love for our community.” Pastor Sherwood Lancaster of Highest Praise Church.