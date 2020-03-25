Sheriff’s office links chase, shooting to body found at home

CLEMMONS, NC (Winston-Salem Journal) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a chase that led to a shooting involving a deputy is connected to the discovery of a body found at a home.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found at the home of 46-year-old Toni Renee Handy, who had been reported missing just after midnight Tuesday by Winston-Salem police.

In the afternoon, a sheriff’s deputy spotted Handy’s pickup truck, which had been reported stolen.

Authorities say 45-year-old Christopher Joel Mock drove the pickup truck through a shopping center parking lot and crashed into another truck before he was shot.