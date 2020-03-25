State Treasurer Dale Folwell diagnosed with coronavirus

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell has announced he has been diagnosed with Coronavirus after a trip with his son.

Folwell returned to Raleigh on March 16. He said he had a cough that he thought was aggravated by his seasonal reaction to spring pollen.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic he monitored his temperature and didn’t see an increase, but his cough got worsened. After consulting with a physician, he was tested for the coronavirus on Monday. He found out late Tuesday night he tested positive.

He has self-quarantined. The staff at the Department of State Treasurer has been notified and only those absolutely necessary for continuing business will be in the building.

“My thoughts and prayers are with not only those who are sick, but those who are impacted by the vast financial fallout of this pandemic,” Folwell said in a statement. “We will continue to work diligently to make sure retiree checks still go out on time, the State Health Plan provides comprehensive health care coverage, and state banking operations continue uninterrupted.”