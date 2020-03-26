11 cases of COVID-19 in Brunswick County, 240 test results pending

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As of Thursday, there are 11 positive cases of COVID-19, 240 pending test results, and 155 confirmed negative test results in Brunswick County, totaling 406 administered tests so far.

Brunswick County identified its eleventh case Wednesday evening.

- Advertisement -

The case is travel related and the individual is isolating at home with a close contact who is also self-quarantining. Public Health has already identified potential contacts to this individual and contact notification is being completed.

Neither individual has contact with children in Brunswick County.

Public Health monitors all individuals who test positive and any individuals in self-quarantine on a regular basis.

Related Article: Dollar General stores to make first hour of shopping for seniors

Novel Coronavirus Test Reports in Brunswick County

Number of Test Samples Reported to the County 406 Pending Test Sample Results at the State Laboratory or Private Laboratories 240 Positive Test Results Reported to the County 11 Confirmed Negative Test Results Reported to the County 155

Statistics as of March 26, 2020 at 10 a.m.