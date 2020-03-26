2 deaths reported in NC, average age of those testing positive is 41

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Two people in North Carolina have died as a result of the coronovirus, Dr. Betsy Tilson announced during an update on COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

A Harnett County patient in their late 30s died from complications due to COVID-19. Health officials said the patient had an underlying medical condition, WTVD reported.

Tilson said 636 people have tested positive for the virus in 57 counties. The average age of those testing positive is 41, Tilson said. 50 people are currently hospitalized.

So far, the state has conducted 15,399 tests. There are still 15,000 tests pending.

Tilson said there are more than 10,000 hospital beds across the state and more than 5,000 of those are empty, based on 75% of hospitals that have reported.