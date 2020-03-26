Columbus County murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A suspicious death in Columbus County has turned into a murder investigation with one man facing charges.

United States Marshals arrested Marty Davene Soles, 28, in Murrells Inlet, SC on Tuesday.

He will be charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Tony Clayborn, 30, of Texas. On March 2, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Pine Circle Drive in the Green Acres Community of Tabor City. When they arrived, they saw Clayborn lying near the road.

Soles was identified as a suspect. He is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County. Once he is extradited to North Carolina, Soles will also be served with multiple outstanding drug warrants.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Det. P. Rockenbach with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 770-2145 or the Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 640-6629.