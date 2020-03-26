Experiencing internet service issues while working from home? You’re not alone

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With much of the country stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, internet service has become a necessity. So, what happens when it crashes?

Those working from home and students taking classes rely on the internet.

- Advertisement -

Judging by posts and comments on social media, and even tips WWAY has received in our newsroom, several people have experienced connectivity issues, whether their service goes out completely or is greatly slowed.

One UNCW student says she was working on a group project due tomorrow when he internet went down.

“I didn’t know if the internet was going to come back or whatnot, so I told them, ‘I don’t know what to do,'” student Mariana Bernardino says. “So I had to email all my teachers, I let them all know, worst case scenario. And then I also had to email my group and stuff. So we worked around it, but not really. Pretty much I couldn’t do my part.”

Related Article: Thousands in Columbus County to finally get high speed internet

A spokesman for Spectrum Internet says they had an outage yesterday after a third party damaged fiber. That has since been fixed.

As far as speed, the company says they’ve seen increased daytime activity, but levels remain well below capacity.