Local organization makes dozens of masks for assisted living facilities

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The coronavirus has run supplies low, including face masks.

Though hospitals and first responders have to use specific types of masks, the local non-profit, Island Women has stepped in to help supply the rest of us.

The organization is based in Pleasure Island. They have made 60 masks within the past 48 hours, and it does not seem like they will be slowing down anytime soon.

“No is not an option with Island Women. We get it done,” President Kelly McAndrew said.

They are a team of go-getters. McAndrew said the idea started on their Facebook page.

“A few of them started posting that they had seen some patterns out there for mask making, and we recently just developed this Crafty Chicks program that provides items for those in need,” McAndrew said.

While the masks are not up to hospital specifications, President-Elect Kay Belisle-Rutkowski said they will continue to handmake the cotton masks for everyday people who want the extra protection.

“They can be washed in hot water, so they can be reused again and again,” Rutkowski said.

The ladies organized the masks to deliver to Trinity Grove, Azalea Health and Rehab Center, and Liberty Commons Rehabilitation in Wilmington.

Co-Chair Eileen Clute said she hopes people can use them as long as possible.

“It’s just great to see the desire to fill the need, and how we all come together with those different abilities,” Clute said.

Crafty Chicks was able to purchase the material for the masks based on donations they received from the jewelry they made.

Thursday was the first day the ladies dropped off masks, and they told WWAY’s Lakeeda Johnson it was only the beginning.