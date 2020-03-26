Local pet shelters still open for adoptions through coronavirus pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Pet shelters across the Cape Fear may be taking precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, but they are still open for adoptions.

The staff at the New Hanover County animal shelter says they are no longer offering walk-ins. You have to call the shelter and set up a visitation to meet with the animal of your choosing.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office says it takes creative these days, to get animals in front of prospective adopters.

“We’ll try to match you up with a pet that will work just right for you,” said NHCSO animal shelter manager Nancy Ryan. “You can come out one at a time meet the pet and if it works out great. Pets are great in a crisis and they will give you a reason to get up in the morning.”

You can contact the New Hanover County Animal Shelter by visiting their website or giving them a call at (910-798-7500)