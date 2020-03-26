Man found dead in tractor at North Carolina recycling site

By
Associated Press
-
0

HIGH POINT, NC (Winston-Salem Journal) — Police say a man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a tractor at a North Carolina recycling site, but foul play is not suspected.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports High Point police said the facility manager saw the truck arrive to pick up a load from the loading dock, but when he couldn’t make contact with the driver.

- Advertisement -

He checked inside the cab and found 66-year-old Jerry Wayne McCuller of Tupelo, Mississippi, dead in the cab.

Officials don’t know how McCuller died, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

You Might Also Like

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here