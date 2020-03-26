Man found dead in tractor at North Carolina recycling site

HIGH POINT, NC (Winston-Salem Journal) — Police say a man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a tractor at a North Carolina recycling site, but foul play is not suspected.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports High Point police said the facility manager saw the truck arrive to pick up a load from the loading dock, but when he couldn’t make contact with the driver.

He checked inside the cab and found 66-year-old Jerry Wayne McCuller of Tupelo, Mississippi, dead in the cab.

Officials don’t know how McCuller died, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.