Mary C. Williams Elementary Parade of teachers brings smiles to students’ faces

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Mary C. Williams Elementary School is taking extra steps to make their students smile outside of the classroom.

“We decided to grab those bus routes and get in our cars and have some fun,” Principal Amy Ootz said.

Dozens of teachers decorated signs and their cars. Packed in their pets and kids, hopped in and paraded around the school’s bus routes.

Principal Amy Ootz says they originally saw the idea on Facebook, but they do something similar around Halloween.

“We do reverse-treating. It’s a tradition here at Williams Elementary School,” she said.

Fourth grade teacher Nicole Brisson says it’s been difficult without her students.

“The past couple of weeks it’s been really hard. We miss our kids so much,” she said “So it’s so important to get out there and see their smiling faces and tell them how much we love them and miss them.”

Brisson says it’s not just for the students.

“Put a smile on their face and our face,” she said.

Blair Elementary School is holding a similar event on Friday.