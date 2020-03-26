New Hanover County total coronavirus case count grows to 15

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC – New Hanover County Public Health officials have identified one additional positive case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in New Hanover County – bringing the county’s total confirmed case count to 15.

The individual is isolated, and Public Health is working on contact tracing to determine those who have been in close contact with them.

As of 5 p.m. on March 26 there are 489 test samples reported to the county. Of those, 15 have been confirmed positive, 196 have been confirmed negative and 278 are still pending.

Beginning Friday, March 27, the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center will temporarily expand the number of locations for drive-thru lunch options for senior customers who participate in the congregate program and those age 60 or older. Additional locations will run from March 30-April 9, 2020. Staff will continue to monitor the community needs and determine if service dates will be expanded. Current registered senior participants and new participants are encouraged to pick-up a carryout lunch at the following locations and times:

Senior Resource Center (2222 S. College Rd. Wilmington, NC) Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Castle Hayne Baptist Church (4544 Parmele Rd., Castle Hayne, NC) Monday-Friday 12-1 p.m. (Expanded days and times)

Veterans Park Soccer Field Parking Lot (835 Halyburton Memorial Pkwy, Wilmington, NC) Monday-Friday 12-1 p.m. (New location)

Nir Family YMCA (2710 Market St.) Monday-Friday 12-1 p.m. (New location)

Participants are encouraged to call at least one day prior to reserve a meal pick-up at 910-798-6420. Please provide the date and location of the meal you are requesting. The Senior Resource Center will continue operating the Home Delivered Meals Program for its registered homebound participants. For more information visit SRC.NHCgov.com.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) recommends that individuals who are experiencing mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should immediately self-isolate at home and away from other household members, and call their healthcare providers to receive guidance over the phone or via teleconference. Testing will no longer be required, and healthcare providers have been instructed to now assume patients with symptoms have COVID-19.

Those currently identified to be at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, and those with underlying health conditions including chronic lung disease, asthma, compromised immune systems and obesity. Pregnant women should also be monitored since they are known to be at risk of complications for viral illness generally.

If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms such as cough or fever, call your healthcare provider or walk-in clinic. If you do not have access to a healthcare provider, call the New Hanover County Coronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800 seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., to speak with a public health nurse to help assess your symptoms and, if needed, connect you with a provider.