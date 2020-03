WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has been charged with abducting a 5 year old, according to deputies.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Nilah Lynn Holliday‚Äč went missing on March 15 and was last seen at the Wilmington International Airport.

- Advertisement -

NHSO reports Nilah was safely returned home Thursday morning.

Nigel Guy Holliday, 30, was charged with felony abduction.