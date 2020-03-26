No tables, no tips: Website allows you to tip unemployed service industry workers from home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With restaurants and bars being closed, many of those in the service industry are without work and without pay.

Some volunteers are helping those who depend on tips to pay their bills.

- Advertisement -

A new website, serviceindustry.tips, was created to support service industry workers while they are unemployed.

First launched in Tennessee, it’s made it’s way to many cities across the country, including Wilmington.

When you log in while eating or drinking at home, it randomly selects service workers who have signed up to receive tips through Venmo or CashApp.

Wilmington Administrator Dale Streyle says he grew up in a family that depended on tips, so he knows how difficult times like these can be for these workers.

“We had many a night around the table that I can remember growing up when tips weren’t so good for a particular week,” Streyle said. “We were discussing bills and what was going to get paid and what wasn’t going to get paid, so I know what these folks are going through right now.”

More than 300 people have signed up to receive random tips in the Wilmington area. This includes Carolina Beach, Downtown Wilmington, and as far north as Sneads Ferry.

He says 106 cities are live right now, and they added 40 new ones on Wednesday.

Streyle says more than 55,000 tips have been sent in the last week across the country and he expects it to continue to grow.

If you’re interested in signing up as an administrator for a new city, click here.

If you’re in the service industry and would like to sign up to receive random tips, click here.