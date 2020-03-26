Panthers sign QB Teddy Bridgewater to 3-year contract

Teddy Bridgewater

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — The Panthers have signed free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year contract.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press last week that the contract is worth $63 million.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team doesn’t release financial terms.

Bridgewater replaces Cam Newton, who was released on Tuesday after nine seasons with the team.

