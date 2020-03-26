Pender County Schools announces changes to academic calendar

BURGAW (PRESS RELEASE) – In response to Governor Roy Cooper signing into effect Executive Order No. 120, which keeps public schools across North Carolina closed until May 15, the Pender County Board of Education voted on Thursday to move spring break to March 30-April 3.

That change means traditional school students will officially move into the distance learning curriculum on April 6, which will also mark the beginning of the fourth nine weeks. For students at Penderlea School, the distance learning curriculum will begin on April 13.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, school food distribution will continue next week at all 55 mobile sites as well as the six school-based pickup locations. A complete list of those locations and pick up times are available in the FAQ document on the homepage at PenderCountySchools.net.

Pender County Schools asks that any family still in need of a district-issued Chromebook please contact your school immediately. Also, if a family has a previously scheduled vacation for the originally planned spring break, Pender County Schools ask that they contact their school immediately.

For the latest information and updates from Pender County Schools, please visit PenderCountySchools.net or follow the district on Facebook or Twitter by searching Pender Schools.