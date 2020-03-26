Photographer takes family portraits from distance to benefit food bank during COVID-19 outbreak

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) — With families home together for the foreseeable future, what better time for a picture?

“I was itching, I needed to get out of the house, I wanted to do it in from a safe distance, obviously.”

- Advertisement -

Greg Ng is here to oblige. By day, he’s the CEO of a digital consulting firm. Nights and weekends now, he’s devoted to the “Front Steps Project,” a worldwide photographers initiative to raise money for charities.

“Last I heard, over 250 photographers around the world, joining this movement, more and more every day,” Ng said.

In return for a donation to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Ng, who’s normally a soccer photographer, will show up at your house and snap a family photo on your front stoop.

Related Article: Disabled North Carolina student assaulted in campus housing

To read more, click here.