Ralph Evangelous named interim police chief in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Less than two months after retiring as Wilmington Police Chief, Ralph Evangelous is once again ‘top cop.’

Evangelous has been appointed to serve as the Interim Chief of Police for the Town of Wrightsville Beach, effective immediately. He takes over for Dan House, who recently resigned to take over the Chief of Police job at NC State University.

Evangelous has worked in the field of policing for more than 49 years and began his career in Southborough, MA.

He then served for many years with the Los Angeles Police Department and went on to serve as the Chief of Police in Temple, TX from 1995 to 2004 before joining the Wilmington Police Department.

Chief Evangelous retired from the Wilmington Police Department on January 31, 2020.

The Town is currently in the process of recruiting a permanent replacement for the position.