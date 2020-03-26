Second person arrested for allegedly damaging Chadbourn cemetery

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — A second person has arrested for allegedly damaging more than a dozen graves and head stones at a Chadbourn cemetery.

According to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Bellevue Cemetery, located at 1055 Clarendon Chadbourn Road, to people damaging the cemetery on March 17.

The sheriff’s office says two men were in the cemetery, taking turns driving a Chevrolet Tahoe in circles and spinning tires. Approximately, 16 grave plots and head stones were reported damaged or covered in mud along with multiple floral arrangements.

Christian Quinn Walters, 20, was arrested on March 18 and Cameron Austin Rockwell, 20, was arrested on March 23.

Both are charged with one felony count of desecrating a grave site. They both received a $50,000 secured bond.

Following the incident, Sheriff Jody Greene says a man volunteered to clean up the cemetery.

“This gentleman spent hours cleaning the cemetery with his own supplies,” the sheriff wrote in a release. “During this difficult time in our community and our nation, we should all strive to be like this gentleman. If you see an opportunity to help someone, please do so. One person can make a difference.”