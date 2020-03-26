Store: Threw out $35K of food after woman coughed on it

(CNN) — A woman purposely coughed on $35,000 worth of food at a Pennsylvania grocery store, police said. She likely faces criminal charges for coughing, one of the primary ways the novel coronavirus spreads.

The unnamed woman entered small grocery chain Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township and started coughing on produce, bakery items, meat and other merchandise, chain co-owner Joe Fasula wrote on Facebook.



Staff quickly removed her from the store and called Hanover Township Police, who found her a few hours later and took her into custody, Police Chief Albert Walker told CNN.

Hanover Township police said the woman “intentionally contaminated” the food, and they plan to file criminal charges against her once her mental health treatment concludes.

Officials don’t believe she’s infected with coronavirus but “will make every effort to see that she is tested,” Fasula wrote.

