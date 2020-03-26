Williston teacher returns to work after internal investigation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County teacher who was suspended with pay last month is back on the job.

According to a New Hanover County Schools news release, William Graham has returned to active duty following a review by the school system and an independent review by law enforcement.

At Graham’s request, he has been reassigned from his former post as a teacher at Williston Middle School to a temporary assignment with the Director for Secondary Education helping with delivery of instruction during the school closing.

He will return to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year. No word yet on where he will be assigned.