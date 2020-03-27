Azalea Festival goes virtual

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Even though the 73rd Azalea Festival has been canceled, some events will go on as planned that weekend, sorta.

April 1-5, there will be a virtual celebration on Facebook.

You can click on the events above to explore what each Facebook Event has to offer.

Two of the Azalea Festival concerts have been rescheduled for the fall. Sublime with Rome and Michael Franti & Spearhead will perform October 16.

The Avett Brothers with Chatham County Line will perform October 17.