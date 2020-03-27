“Bear hunt” uniting a local community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–People all across the nation have been looking for fun ways to keep their kids engaged during the coronavirus pandemic. So, a local Wilmington community turned to a “Bear Hunt”.

Parents in the Sycamore Grove neighborhood of Monkey Junction have been placing teddy bears or stuffed animals in their windows. It has created a scavenger hunt for children throughout the neighborhood to go out and find them.

- Advertisement -

“We decided let’s put a bear in the window not thinking it would be as big of deal as it has been,” said Wilmington resident Jennifer Jones. “We’ve got people that are coming from other neighborhoods and bringing their kids just to hunt bears.”

Its an idea that has caught on all across the country, with children young and old joining in on the fun.