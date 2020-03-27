Brunswick County identifies 12th case of COVID-19

BOLIVIA, NC (News Release) – Brunswick County’s latest update on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is now available.

Brunswick County Test Results

Novel Coronavirus Test Reports in Brunswick County

Number of Test Samples Reported to the County 478 Pending Test Sample Results at the State Laboratory or Private Laboratories 296 Positive Test Results Reported to the County 12 Confirmed Negative Test Results Reported to the County 170

- Advertisement -

Statistics as of March 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.As of March 27, there are 12 positive cases of COVID-19, 296 pending test results, and 170 confirmed negative test results in Brunswick County, totaling 478 administered tests so far

Brunswick County identified its 12th case Friday. The individual is a contact of an existing travel-related case and is isolating at home. Public Health has already identified potential contacts to this individual and contact notification is being completed. Neither individual has known contact with children in Brunswick County.

Public Health monitors all individuals who test positive and any individuals in self-quarantine on a regular basis.

To protect individual privacy, no further information will be released.

Brunswick County will provide updates on any positive cases considered a low risk for community spread in its daily update unless a serious public health concern requires a separate release.

The County will share statistics on the number of test samples and final reports Public Health is receiving to allow for transparency and efficiency. Tests occur in varying numbers each day and results can take several days to process and report back to the Public Health from either the state or private laboratories. Our team is actively responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic and having a dedicated, routine way to share test statistics will ensure we are providing everyone with the most accurate information.

New guidance from the CDC on what to do if you are sick (From the NCDHHS)

For people who think they might have COVID-19 and have mild symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends they stay home and call their doctor for medical advice. Most people who get COVID-19 will have mild illness and recover at home. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has developed a new fact sheet to help North Carolinians know what to do if they are sick.

“I’ve talked to doctors across the state and they have been heroic in standing up a variety of strategies to increase access to safe care for their patients,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer for NCDHHS. “Just as they do every day of the year, doctors are guided first and foremost by what is best for their patients’ well-being.”

The updated guidance is intended to slow the spread of the virus. When people with mild illness leave their homes to get tested, they could expose themselves to COVID-19 if they do not already have it. If they do have COVID-19, they can give it to someone else, including people who are high risk and health care providers who will be needed to care for people with more severe illness. In addition, because there is no treatment for COVID-19, a test will not change what someone with mild symptoms will do.

Finally, with a nationwide shortage on personal protective equipment, supplies need to be preserved to allow health care providers to care for people who need medical attention. Testing is most important for people who are seriously ill, in the hospital, people in high-risk settings like nursing homes or long-term care facilities, health care workers and other first responders who are caring for those with COVID-19.

For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness that does not require medical care. However, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. While all people can call their doctors if they are concerned about symptoms of COVID-19, it is especially important for people at higher risk for severe illness. According to the CDC, those at higher risk include people who:

Are 65 years and older.

Live in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

Have a high-risk condition, including chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, heart disease with complications, compromised immune system, severe obesity with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher or other underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease.

People who are pregnant should be monitored since they are known to be at risk for severe viral illness. However, to date, data on COVID-19 has not shown increased risk for severe illness due to pregnancy. While children are generally at lower risk for severe infection, some studies indicate a higher risk among infants.

Anyone with more serious symptoms should call their doctor or 911 right away. More serious symptoms can include shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion or blue lips.

People who are sick with COVID-19 or believe they might have it should stay home and separate themselves from other people in the home as much as possible. They can go back to their normal activities when they can answer YES to all the following questions:

Has it been at least 7 days since you first had symptoms?

Have you been without fever for three days (72 hours) without any medicine for fever?

Are your other symptoms improved?

Household members and people who have been in close contact with someone who has had symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home as much as possible for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms. Close contact means within six feet for at least 10 minutes. If they start having symptoms of COVID-19, they should take the same steps to prevent spreading it.

NCDHHS will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 closely using a variety of tools normally used to track influenza that have been adapted for this response. This includes testing of samples from a network of clinical sites around the state and tracking emergency department visits and other health care data.

To stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211. Call 2-1-1 (or 888-892-1162) for general questions or for help finding human services resources in your community.

More information from Brunswick County testing concerning COVID-19 is at https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/coronavirus/testing/

Guidance on travel, self-quarantine measures

Older adults and domestic travelers with underlying health issues are encouraged to stay home, avoid crowded places, and refrain from non-essential travel.

Travelers returning to Brunswick County after domestic travel from areas with widespread community transmission, cruise ships, riverboats, or by air travel should stay home for 14 days after returning. Take the following steps to monitor your health and practice social distancing for 14 days after you leave the affected area:

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever (temperature of 100.4 Fahrenheit or higher); watch for other symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath

Stay home and avoid contact with others; do not go to work or school during this 14-day period

Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares

Avoid crowded places and limit your activities in public

Stay six feet (about two arms lengths) away from others

NCDHHS’ guidance on travel asks all individuals to stay home as much as possible and limit travel for only essential purposes such as work and grocery shopping. Even if individuals feel healthy and are not exhibiting symptoms, they can still pose a risk to exposing themselves or others to COVID-19, especially those with a high risk for severe illness, including those 65 years or older, those with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes, or those with weakened immune systems.

The County is operating a joint information center with a Public Health Call Line and email to answer residents’ coronavirus questions (available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). More information is also available on our website at https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/coronavirus

Brunswick County Public Health Call Line

Individuals who have questions afterhours are encouraged to use the North Carolina 2-1-1 program or call the North Carolina Public Health Call Line, which has public health professionals available 24 hours a day every day to answer questions.

NC Public Health Call Line (Open 24/7)

866.462.3821

North Carolina 2-1-1 Program

For COVID-19 questions, dial 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162

Sign up for updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211

Updates from Our Partners in Response to Coronavirus

-30-

County Contact Information & Virtual Services During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Brunswick County is urging individuals to call or email all county departments for assistance first before visiting county offices and will require appointments for in-person visits beginning March 23, 2020. See a full list of contact information for each department, information on their virtual services and impacts due to COVID-19 on our website.

Not sure who to contact? Call our main line and we can help direct your calls.