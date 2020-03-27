Bus drivers deliver meals to students

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The school year is not over for bus drivers and cafeteria staff.

Each morning they have boxed up meals to deliver to students while out of the classroom.

The last couple of weeks in the halls of Burgaw Elementary School have been emotional for Cafeteria Manager Denise Hines.

She has missed the time with her granddaughter who is a student there and others she has gotten to know.

“It’s kind of sad, that we haven’t seen the kids, because they’re our family. We get to really get close to some of these kids,” Hines said.

Friday Morning, bus drivers and cafeteria employees packed thousands of meals to get students through the weekend.

Driver Cheryl Kelly said with school out, her students depend on getting meals.

“As a bus driver, you see where they live. You know them, you know their parents, and you know who really needs the food,” Kelly said. “I have taken them food, and I make sure that some of them have food, even if they can’t come here.”

Pender County Schools Spokesman Alex Riley said there are roughly 10,000 students in the district, which required the transportation department to work quickly.

Drop-offs began last week.

“We surveyed our drivers to see who would be willing to work, willing to drive, and we found that we could get 55 different stops out there that would get out into the communities,” Riley said.

Kelly says the reactions have been priceless.

“They are so thankful, and when you see their faces, and their smiles, and you tell them that they can come back tomorrow for another meal, they’re blessed.”

Students under the age of 18 can get meals. They also encourage that people pick up food for students who may be in need, but do not have a way of getting to sites.