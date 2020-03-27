Columbus County warns of secret shopper scam

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam, after one of their employees was targeted.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the employee received an authentic looking check by priority mail with a letter advising them to deposit the check into their account.

- Advertisement -

Then, the letter tells them to ‘evaluate’ two local Walmart stores by purchasing two prepaid credit cards from both locations, and sending the card numbers to a specific phone number or email.

The sheriff’s office said it’s a scam. If you deposit the check in your account it would bounce and you would be out of $2470.15.

The sheriff’s office asks that you discuss this scam with your elderly family members.