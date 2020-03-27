Dosher asks for donations of personal protective equipment

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — As hospitals across the country prepare for an increase in patient treatment of COVID-19, Dosher is accepting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a release Friday, the hospital says while supplies are adequate they expect that the need for PPE’s will rise, commensurate with the recorded number of COVID cases in our area.

Accepted PPE items include:

Unused surgical masks, with and without face shields

Unused N95 masks

Unopened boxes of surgical gloves

“While homemade hand sewn cloth masks will not be used unless all other supplies are exhausted, we are grateful for the inquiries from community members who have expressed interest in supporting this hospital in this way,” the release stated.

If you have made cloth masks already and would like to schedule a pick up or drop off, please send an email to marketing@dosher.org.

If you have not made mask but are willing to do so if a critical need arises, email your name and telephone number and Dosher will put you on our resource list.

Call (910) 457-3920 or email marketing@dosher.org and leave a message to schedule an appointment for drop off or pick up of any PPE supplies.