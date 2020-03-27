Missing Wilmington teen was found dead in Hampstead

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 18 year old girl was last seen on March 18th in the Hampstead area, and her last contact with family was by telephone.

Hannah Nicole Faith was found deceased yesterday in Hampstead. No additional information was released on the details of her death.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Faith was believed to have been with 18-year-old Micah Me’Nace Howard. Faith owns a 2005 Buick with Pennsylvania Registration of LFE-8151.

This is an active, ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.

We will have more information as it becomes available.