Myrtle Beach leaders ask most visitors to leave by Sunday

The City of Myrtle Beach is asking most visitors to be out of the city by noon on Sunday, unless they’ve been here since March 1.

They’ve also ordered all including hotels, motels, condo hotels, rental properties, inclusive of private management companies and Airbnb, VRBO style lodging, plus public and private campgrounds to stop taking new reservations prior to May 1.

They also ordered that existing reservations starting Saturday through April 30 to be rescheduled or canceled.

The order would not include units in those properties that are used as permanent residences.

This comes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of North Myrtle Beach made a similar order Thursday.

