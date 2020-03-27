NHSO: Trio busted on meth charges at New Hanover County home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Community tips led to three recent drug arrests in New Hanover County, according to sheriff deputies.

On March 25, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit responded to a home in the 3600 block of Masonboro Loop Road

- Advertisement -

During the investigation, detectives reportedly discovered large amounts of methamphetamine inside the home.

1 of 2

NHSO says deputies seized approximately 362 grams of meth, cocaine, Xanax, suboxone and one handgun.

David Irvin, Kelly Jones, and Cassidy Jones are all being held at the New Hanover County Detention Facility with multiple trafficking methamphetamine charges.

Related Article: Man arrested in weekend murder appears in court

Irvin is held under a $200,000 secured bond, K. Jones received a $150,000 secured bond, and C. Jones received a $125,000 secured bond.