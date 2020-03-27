North Carolina health officials report 11 more flu deaths

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina health officials are reporting 11 additional deaths from complications of the flu.

The N.C. Division of Public Health reports five people died during the week ending March 21, and noted six more deaths from previous weeks.

Of the latest deaths, seven were ages 65 and older and four were ages 50 to 64. For the year, the death toll for the 2019-2020 flu season is at 149.

The state Department of Health and Human Services has extended the reporting period for this flu season’ to the week ending May 16.

The typical flu season ends on March 31.