Old military target washes up on North Carolina beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (AP) — A device that looks like an old mine has washed up on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. But police say it’s nothing to worry about it.

Police in Kill Devil Hills said in a statement earlier this week that it appears to be some kind of “anti-submarine” target and not an explosive device.

The spherical object is covered in barnacles and was painted withe the words “inert” and “target.” Police said it’s filled with concrete.

The Charlotte Observer reported that North Carolina’s barrier islands have a history of collecting mines, torpedoes and military ordnance lost at sea.

Discoveries are common because of previous target practice by the U.S. Military.