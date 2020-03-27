Police investigating after alligator intentionally killed in Sunset Beach

*Some may find the images disturbing in this story*

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police are working to find out who is responsible for fatally shooting an alligator in Sunset Beach.

According to Sunset Beach PD, an animal control officer, along with a NC Wildlife officer, removed a dead alligator from Twin Lakes off of Lakeshore Drive Friday.

Police believe that it was intentionally shot to death.

If anyone heard gunfire or any loud noises in the area of Twin Lakes in the last few days, police would like to hear from you. Contact Animal Control Ofc. Hall at 910-579-2151 X 1026