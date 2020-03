ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death.

Captain James Rowell said it happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. at the Millers Pond Park near Highway 117.

Rowell said the investigation was not related to Hannah Faith, the missing teen who was found dead in Hampstead Thursday night.

We will keep you updated on the investigation as we get more details.