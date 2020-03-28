Back in business: Asheville-based Earth Fare to reopen

An Asheville staple is set to returns. One of Asheville’s two Earth Fare locations will reopen less than two months after going out of business.

An investment group is buying back seven or eight stores across the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia.

The Westgate Earth Fare eventually became one of 50 in a nationwide chain that finally went belly up.

But for natural food lovers, Earth Fare’s doors could be back open as early as June.

“People have come up to me crying that they were so upset,” Earth Fare founder Roger Derrough said, talking about early February when “the chain announced its bankruptcy.

The closure left thousands of loyal employees and customers in the lurch.

