Belmont man arrested, accused of coughing on man at Walmart and telling him he had COVID-19

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is in jail after police say he coughed on someone at the Belmont Walmart and told him he had the coronavirus.
Belmont Police say 26-year-old Robert Eugene Heffner Jr. violated Gov. Roy Cooper’s order to practice social distancing and proper respiratory etiquette. He was charged with misdemeanor violation of emergency prohibitions and failure to comply.
The alleged incident occurred Friday.
According to warrants, Heffner “knew or should have known” that his actions could “create fear in the customer and fear and anxiety in the public at large.”