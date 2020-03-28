Myrtle Beach makes changes to hotel restrictions and more during COVID-19 pandemic

Myrtle Beach made changes to their emergency orders for COVID-19, or coronavirus, on Friday, according to Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Mark Kruea.

The amended orders exempted certain people from hotel restrictions city officials issued on Thursday, including traveling medical staff, first responders and other government employees on official business, and people making deliveries of “critical supplies,” including food, medicine, medical supplies and more.

- Advertisement -

The exemptions also apply to Myrtle Beach residents displaced by fire, acts and threats of domestic violence and persons having a valid reservation prior to Thursday.

Officials said they also made changes to certain amusement and related activities. Golf courses may allow local play, city leaders said.

Click here to read more.