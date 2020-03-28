NC State Highway Patrol trooper killed in single-car crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after one of its troopers was killed in a crash while he was on-duty in Wayne County Friday night.
Officials said Trooper Nolan Sanders was driving on Interstate 795 just after 7 p.m. when his patrol car drove off the road and hit a concrete culvert on the right shoulder.
Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Authorities have not said what led up to the crash. State Highway Patrol’s Collision Reconstruction Unit will be continue to investigate the incident.