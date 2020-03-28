Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — North Carolina health officials reported 935 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state and four deaths.

The four deaths occurred in Cabarrus, Harnett, Johnston and Rowan counties.

According to officials, 87 of the state’s total cases are currently being hospitalized.

So far, 17,527 COVID-19 tests have been completed.

This number reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.

The total number of cases in the United States has surpassed 100,000, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide stay-at-home order, effective at 5 p.m. Monday.