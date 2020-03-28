New Hanover County confirms 25 total Coronavirus cases; limits walk-in hours for county buildings

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — New Hanover County Public Health officials are investigating four new positive cases of COVID-19 that appear to be travel related.

This brings the county’s total positive case count to 25. The individuals are isolated, and Public Health is working on contact tracing to determine those who have been in close contact with them.

- Advertisement -

Beginning Monday, March 30, New Hanover County Government buildings will be open to the public for limited walk-in hours: Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors to county facilities during those new hours will also be greeted by a public health nurse and have their temperature taken prior to entering the building.

This limited public schedule is being put in place in response to the Governor’s Stay at Home Order as well as the county’s additional restrictions that were announced today.

County employees will continue to operate on a normal schedule, and will be able to assist the public via phone and through online resources from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, but customers will be limited in the time they can enter a county building.

Related Article: College student hit by car while riding bike in Wilmington

This includes the Government Center (230 Government Center Drive), which houses services like our development services and the Tax Office, the county’s facility at 320 Chestnut Street that houses Community Justice Services, and the Health and Human Services building (1650 Greenfield Street).

“New Hanover County Government services are essential for our community, so it’s important for the county to continue operations with a more limited schedule,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “County employees support public health, law enforcement, economic services, food and shelter assistance, social services, and many other necessities of life for our community’s residents. The work they do is critical, and I am more grateful today than I have ever been for what they do and how they serve all of us every day.”

Nearly 600 county employees are working from home starting on Monday, and the county’s essential and emergency services personnel are continuing to operate in a normal capacity.

Click here to read the full press release.