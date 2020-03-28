Selfies raise money for struggling local craft breweries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New cases of Coronavirus means new restrictions. These restrictions are putting a lot of businesses in a tough spot including our local breweries, but Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance is finding a way to help that doesn’t put an end to business!

Did you spot a couple selfies this weekend on your Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the

hashtag “Cape Fear Craft'” or “ILM beer”?

Board member Jeremy Tomlinson says the Virtual Beer Fest from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday supported the 19 local craft brewery staff across Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties.

“It’s just a real time of uncertainty, obviously the layoffs are the big thing,” Tomlinson said. “Them not being able to get paid… bartenders/servers they work so much for tips and those aren’t happening right now.”

Tomlinson says the alliance is also working with Nourish NC to start a give back program for all service industry workers.

“They’re helping us put together a grocery program for laid off service industry workers,” Tomlinson said. “You don’t have to be in the craft beer industry. You can be anywhere in the service industry.”

He says the alliance will be giving away free meals to those who sign up. He says the alliance will be giving out free bagged groceries in about two weeks. Find more information here.