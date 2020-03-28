Some boardwalk businesses close their doors during COVID-19 outbreak

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Businesses along the Carolina Beach Boardwalk depend on beach-goers to keep their businesses thriving.

With beaches closed, some are choosing to close their doors.

- Advertisement -

“It’s hurting all the businesses, it’s just terrible,” Owner of Hurricane Alley’s David Cole said. “It’s devastating for a lot of people..people still have bills they have to pay.”

Cole closed his business for the last four months to make $500,000 worth of renovations.

The week of his reopening is when all restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms, so he never reopened.

Related Article: New Hanover shares enhanced guidance on public playgrounds

He says if Carolina Beach were to open the boardwalk, it would be better for businesses and mental health.

“Shut down the accesses to the beach, but just let people look at the ocean,” he said. “I guess it’s mental therapy for everybody.”

Another boardwalk restaurant tried to stay open for take-out and delivery, but decided to close.

“When you’re generating $200 a day to pay $500 in pay roll a day, it doesn’t really make sense anymore,” Co-Owner of Nauti Dog Michael Urti said.

Urti has three out-of-state family members who are suffering with COVID-19, one of which died just days ago.

“It rings true for me personally that we really have to acknowledge the mandates of staying inside, stay home and don’t interact with too many people,” he said.

He says even though business is not its best, that isn’t his number one concern right now.

“At the end of the day, money is one thing but lives are the most important thing,” Urti said.