There are now 539 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths in South Carolina

There are 86 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, as of Friday, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control.

The new cases bring the statewide total to 539 in 39 counties– up from 456 Thursday.

There have been 13-coronavirus related deaths in the state so far.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of these individuals and to all those in South Carolina who have suffered the loss of loved ones to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “This unfortunate announcement is a reminder of the importance of taking actions to protect ourselves, our family and friends, and our community from this disease.”

