Trump raises idea of quarantines affecting NY, NJ and Conn.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is floating the idea of a quarantine as early as Saturday affecting residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for a short time to stop the spread of coronavirus from reaching states with fewer infections.

Trump tells reporters at the White House that he had spoken with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, among others, and that “a lot of the states that are infected but don’t have a big problem, they’ve asked me if I’ll look at it so we’re going to look at it.”

It’s not clear whether Trump can order state residents to stay put.