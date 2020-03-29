Columbus County reports three positive COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Health Department has reported its third case of COVID-19 in the county.

The person traveled from a known COVID-19 hotspot in another state and is requiring a stay at Columbus Regional, according to a release from the county. This case is not connected with the first two cases, which were reported Saturday.

The Columbus County Health Department says it will follow CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection. Based on information provided by the individual, county public health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which, if any, additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

The Columbus County Health Department will be providing daily updates outlining the number of COVID-19 tests performed and the number of positive cases in Columbus County.

For more information, you can reach the Columbus County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center by calling 910-640-6615 ext. 7045 or 7046. The call center hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.